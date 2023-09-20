It took a while, but Trent Brown finally got his pay raise.

The Patriots on Tuesday added $2 million worth of incentives to Brown’s current contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The rework makes the one year remaining on Brown’s deal worth up to $13 million, compensation that ranks in the upper half for left tackles.

Brown, who signed a two-year deal in 2022 for right-tackle money, was shifted back to left tackle before last season but wasn’t given a pay bump. He then essentially held out of spring practices, with multiple rumors indicating he was upset with his contract. But the 30-year-old now has the improved deal he reportedly was looking for.

Brown still is scheduled to become a free agent after this season.

A dominant force when healthy and committed, Brown has endured durability issues throughout his career. But he played every game last season and appeared locked in this summer despite the contract speculation.

Brown played in Week 1 but missed last Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins due to a concussion. We’ll find out Wednesday whether he’s ready to return to practice.

New England, now 0-2, will look to get in the win column this Sunday when it visits the 1-1 New York Jets.