One can only imagine how Duane Brown was feeling Monday night.

As New York’s starting left tackle, Brown entered the 2023 season with one of the Jets’ most important jobs: protecting Aaron Rodgers’ blind side. The 38-year-old now will try to do the same for Zach Wilson, Gang Green’s new starting quarterback in the wake of a franchise-altering development.

Rodgers sustained a season-ending injury on only the fourth snap of his New York tenure. The four-time NFL MVP tore his Achilles as he was sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd, who easily evaded a cut-block attempt from Brown to start the play. To make matters worse for the Jets, Rodgers reportedly complained to coaches about plays involving cut blocks before the start of the season.

But Robert Saleh doesn’t want Brown to believe he’s to blame for Rodgers’ injury. New York’s head coach came to the defense of the 16th-year pro Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“You fight until the end of the down, but when it extends the way that it did, it’s just a very, very unfortunate play,” Saleh told reporters, per The Athletic.

While you’re probably not going to find anyone who actually believes Brown was at fault for Rodgers’ injury, many folks — including Jets players — pointed to MetLife Stadium’s artificial turf after the 39-year-old went down. Saleh, however, doesn’t believe the playing surface had anything to do with the incident.