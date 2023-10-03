Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery will provide 19-year-old Matt Poitras with quite an opportunity as Boston welcomes the Washington Capitals to TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Poitras will center the top line with Brad Marchand and Trent Frederic on his wings. The contest against the Capitals will serve as the Black and Gold’s penultimate preseason game, dropping three of their four exhibition tilts thus far.

Poitras impressed Montgomery during Boston’s loss against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.

“We’re gonna see a real good lineup from Washington,” Montgomery told reporters Tuesday, per the Bruins. “From the looks of it, it’s pretty much Washington’s team up front. See him (Poitras) go against the Backstroms, the Kuznetsovs of the world and see how he handles that.”

Bruins stars David Pastrnak, who will play on the second line, and Charlie McAvoy, who will headline the top pairing, also will take the ice. Goaltender Linus Ullmark is expected to get the start between the pipes.

The Bruins announced Tuesday afternoon that Alec Regula, Dan Renouf, Anthony Richard, Reilly Walsh and Parker Wotherspoon were placed on waivers for purpose of assignment. Mike Callahan and Fabian Lysell will report to Providence.

Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN with postgame coverage to follow.

Here are projected lines and defense pairings ahead of Bruins-Capitals:

BOSTON BRUINS

Brad Marchand — Matt Poitras — Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Milan Lucic — Johnny Beecher — Jakub Lauko

Trevor Kuntar — Jayson Megna — Danton Heinen

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Jakub Zboril — Matt Grzelcyk

Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Brandon Bussi

WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Lineups will be updated when available.