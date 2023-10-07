Cam Newton’s tenure with the Patriots came to an abrupt end when he was cut before the 2021 NFL season to make way for Mac Jones to start his rookie season, which means Newton was able to see Jones’ potential firsthand.

Jones played well in his rookie season, leading a top-10 New England offense, but the Alabama product struggled in his sophomore season no thanks to Matt Patricia and Joe Judge leading the offense, which led to onfield outbursts and internal turmoil.

The Patriots started 1-3 for the third straight season, and fans are starting to question if Jones is the right man for the job heading into this Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Newton was on the “RG3 and the Ones” podcast this week, where Robert Griffin III asked him if New England should bench Jones.

“Man, Mac’s a baller, bro. And I saw this hands-on,” Newton said. “Ultimate worker, ultimate competitor. He got that Alabama in him, so it’s like you can’t crack the code sometimes. You be like, ‘Loosen up, bro. We just trying to be teammates.’ But it is what it is. Now, playing in Boston is a different beast, bro. And I was playing there in the COVID year, so I didn’t even see a crowd most of the time I was there.

“But hearing the sports reporters, the news outlets this and that, man, Belichick has been able to manage it the best he knows how. Does he listen to it? He probably does. But at the same time, I don’t think we’ve seen the best version of Mac Jones yet. It’s growing pains, but that ultimately comes down to the coaching staff and what have you.”

Griffin said on ESPN’s “Get Up” this week that it was “coaching malpractice” for Jones to play under a defensive coach as an offensive coordinator, and he believed that played a significant part in hindering his development, which continued this season despite the insertion of Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator.

However, Newton did pinpoint one glaring issue that Jones needs to clean up in order to gain more favor with Belichick and the coaching staff.

“I can just say this for Mac Jones, and being there, I know how much of a point of emphasis it is to protect the football. He has some ugly interceptions. Those are just unforced errors. That was just you knowing better, but you’re still trying to make a play. I was watching the game when they played Philly. He got strip-sacked. He didn’t see it, but just those turnovers. New England, over the decade of winning has always controlled the ball and the turnover ratio.”