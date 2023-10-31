Josh McDaniels received another chance at a head-coaching gig, but he’s yet to prove he can be successful without Tom Brady.

Bill Belichick also has been a target of that same question, but at least for the New England Patriots coach, his bread and butter is on the defensive side of the ball.

McDaniels has been hyped as an offensive genius, but the former Patriots offensive coordinator hasn’t had a record over .500 in his head-coaching career, and that appears to be on track with the way Las Vegas played halfway into this season.

The Raiders’ offense failed to get anything going in Monday night’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Davante Adams had one reception for 11 yards off seven targets, and the All-Pro receiver was at a loss for words after the game. But the question on everyone’s mind was who was to blame.

“… It’s funny about Josh McDaniels, as long as he was calling plays for Tom Brady, they were great. He looked like a genius, didn’t he?” Skip Bayless said Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed.” “Because Tom Brady might audible out of it, he might get to something else, he might tweak it, who knows what might happen? But Tom Brady would make those plays look much better than Josh deserved to have them look. And (Monday) night, remember, he’s not just the head coach, he is the play-caller for this team. How can you justify not being able to get the ball to the best receiver in football on ‘Monday Night Football’ when you have the chance to make some sort of statement? … The onus to me is on the play-caller for not figuring out, just early and often, you have to get him involved. I know Josh Jacobs got going. You had that one drive. That’s fine, but you can mix and match.

“Get your best receiver the football early and often. But this has been happening. This is not a regular occurrence. It’s not increasing. It’s decreasing, and it’s getting harder and harder to watch And it’s getting harder to defend the fact Josh still has a job because at the rate he’s going, surely Mark Davis is going to open his eyes and say, ‘This is not working.’ So I don’t blame Davante at all. …”

NFL fans desperately want to see Adams in a competent offensive system, but the Raiders reportedly have no interest in trading the star receiver.

Ownership backed McDaniels any time his job security came up, but patience could wear thin if things don’t turn around.