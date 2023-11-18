The Bruins look to avenge last week’s overtime loss when the Canadiens arrive at TD Garden on Saturday night.
Boston lost, 3-2, in Montreal but rebounded Tuesday with a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Since beating the B’s in overtime at Bell Centre, Montreal lost three straight games heading into Saturday’s matchup.
Before puck drop for the Original Six matchup, the Bruins will celebrate their second edition of their “Era Nights” for their centennial season by welcoming in the “Big Bad Bruins” for a special ceremony.
Head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters this week Boston will continue to rotate goalies, so Jeremy Swayman starts again against the Canadiens. Morgan Geekie, who has been out with an upper-body injury, was at morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena. However, the forward remains out. The Bruins are optimistic Matt Grzelcyk can return next Saturday when Boston plays the New York Rangers.
Puck drop for the Bruins-Canadiens matchup is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch full coverage on NESN starting at 6 p.m.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.
BOSTON BRUINS (12-1-2)
Brad Marchand — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Danton Heinen — Matt Poitras — Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko — Johnny Beecher — Oskar Steen
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carl
Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
MONTREAL CANADIENS (7-8-2)
Alex Newhook — Nick Suzuki — Josh Anderson
Cole Caufield — Christian Dvorak — Juraj Slafkovsky
Tanner Pearson — Sean Monahan — Brendan Gallagher
Jesse Ylonen — Jake Evans — Michael Pezzetta
Mike Matheson — Justin Barron
Kaiden Guhle — Johnathan Kovacevic
Jordan Harris — Gustav Lindstrom
Jake Allen
Featured image via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images