The Bruins look to avenge last week’s overtime loss when the Canadiens arrive at TD Garden on Saturday night.

Boston lost, 3-2, in Montreal but rebounded Tuesday with a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Since beating the B’s in overtime at Bell Centre, Montreal lost three straight games heading into Saturday’s matchup.

Before puck drop for the Original Six matchup, the Bruins will celebrate their second edition of their “Era Nights” for their centennial season by welcoming in the “Big Bad Bruins” for a special ceremony.

Head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters this week Boston will continue to rotate goalies, so Jeremy Swayman starts again against the Canadiens. Morgan Geekie, who has been out with an upper-body injury, was at morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena. However, the forward remains out. The Bruins are optimistic Matt Grzelcyk can return next Saturday when Boston plays the New York Rangers.

Puck drop for the Bruins-Canadiens matchup is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch full coverage on NESN starting at 6 p.m.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.

BOSTON BRUINS (12-1-2)

Brad Marchand — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen — Matt Poitras — Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko — Johnny Beecher — Oskar Steen

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carl

Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

MONTREAL CANADIENS (7-8-2)

Alex Newhook — Nick Suzuki — Josh Anderson

Cole Caufield — Christian Dvorak — Juraj Slafkovsky

Tanner Pearson — Sean Monahan — Brendan Gallagher

Jesse Ylonen — Jake Evans — Michael Pezzetta

Mike Matheson — Justin Barron

Kaiden Guhle — Johnathan Kovacevic

Jordan Harris — Gustav Lindstrom

Jake Allen