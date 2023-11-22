The Bruins picked up right where they left off last season and are the best team in the NHL through 17 games, which has a segment of the fan base wondering if Patrice Bergeron would want to lace up the skates for another run.

The 2011 Stanley Cup champion retired — as did David Krejci — after last NHL season and entrusted Boston to the franchise’s 27th captain, Brad Marchand. Bergeron has been at peace with his decision and made an appearance at the team’s centennial celebration.

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun caught up with Bergeron and wondered what life is like for the 38-year-old after 19 seasons in the NHL. Bergeron cited family as the key reason for his retirement, and he’s had plenty of nights with his kids, including his and his wife’s newborn son. The former Bruins captain also revealed Zdeno Chara tried to get him to run the Boston Marathon, but he admitted his body might not be ready for that.

While Bergeron admitted he does miss being with the team and being on the ice, don’t expect the six-time Selke Trophy winner to come back for any unfinished business.

“Truthfully, I haven’t skated — I’m not in shape,” Bergeron told LeBrun. “No, I made the decision to take care of my body and, you know, not play the extra year. My body has taken a beating. I’m just trying to think about my future and my family’s future.

“I wish I could play forever, right? But I think it would be unwise for me to reconsider and play again.”

LeBrun also made the point and it bears repeating: Very few fans seriously think Bergeron has the itch to return — though it wouldn’t be the first time a prominent athlete unretired. It’s why the NHL insider might have thought it was an unfair question for the future Hall of Famer.

“It’s not unfair for you to ask, I think it’s a legitimate question,” Bergeron said. “You never say never, but I just think it’s a no.”

Bruins like Charlie Coyle have stepped up in Bergeron’s absence, and Boston’s depth showed itself amid injuries. That all has kept the Bruins in the Stanley Cup conversation.

“Honestly, I’m not surprised,” Bergeron said. “Even before the year, I was saying they were going to be great — they were going to be fine. That core and the guys that have been around for years now, they know what it’s like and they know what it’s like.”

LeBrun wondered if there was a second career for Bergeron outside of the ice, but it was family time for the retired captain with that question left for another time.