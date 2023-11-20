It’s safe to say that Jack Jones is happy to be done with the New England Patriots.

To that end, it sounds like he doesn’t miss life with Bill Belichick.

Jones, who was released by the Patriots last week, made his debut for the Raiders on Sunday. The sophomore corner played 12 snaps in Las Vegas’ road loss to the Miami Dolphins.

After the game, Jones Instagrammed a photo of himself with Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce, who coached him in high school and college. Jones’ caption could be viewed as a subtle shot at Belichick.

“Feel good to be wit the best coach in America,” Jones wrote.

Myriad issues marred Jones’ brief career with the Patriots. After being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Arizona State product endured a suspension, multiple injured reserve stints, a weapons-related arrest and at least two benchings.

Most recently, Jones reportedly missed curfew and failed to correct his attitude during New England’s trip to Frankfurt, Germany.

Perhaps a reunion with Pierce is all he needs to get his act together. Because for whatever reason, Jones clearly wasn’t a good fit for the culture created by Belichick in New England.