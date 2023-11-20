Jack Jones’ first game with the Raiders looked a lot like some of his final games with the Patriots: minimal playing time and multiple mistakes.

Jones, who was released last week by New England, saw 12 defensive snaps in Las Vegas’ road loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The embattled cornerback didn’t register any tackles, but he missed one tackle and committed an unnecessary roughness penalty.

As for his performance in coverage, Jones wasn’t targeted a single time and earned a middling 53.1 Pro Football Focus coverage grade.

The majority of Jones’ headlines were made after his Raiders debut.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2022 fourth-round pick posted an Instagram story that some might interpret as a shot at Bill Belichick. Jones used the X platform to call out any Patriots reporters making that connection.

“Every Patriot reporter getting blocked (if) they keep tryna make everything I do about the last team or make my words ill like I got some type of vendetta,” Jones wrote. “Them reporters lame and the fans lame too. Report about the team not me. And make it positive.”

Jones’ role with the Raiders could increase moving forward. Despite his myriad issues, the Arizona State product is a talented player and would provide a boost to Vegas’ secondary if he can stay out of trouble.