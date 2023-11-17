The Patriots had a myriad of problems through 10 weeks of the 2023 season, and a recently released Raiders player could help New England with at least one of those problems.

Las Vegas on Friday released Jakob Johnson, which the fullback confirmed on social media. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted 28-year-old no longer fit the Raiders’ offensive scheme under interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree, who was an offensive assistant in New England in 2021.

Fullbacks have become passé in the modern NFL. With the exception of teams like the San Franciso 49ers and Miami Dolphins, few teams run a traditional fullback on their offense. Coaches like Sean McVay and Kevin O’Connell instead opt to use players with diverse skill sets to play the position.

But the Patriots’ offense typically has run a version of the Erhardt-Perkins, which utilizes a power-run scheme. New England tried to use its tight ends as a fullback, but things haven’t been the same since Johnson left after the 2021 season.

You’re probably seeing where we’re going with this.

The Patriots were 2-8 entering their Week 11 bye, so the only thing players have left playing for is their pride. It’s unknown if Mac Jones will still be the starter, and Bill Belichick’s future also is up in the air. Fans hope the team continues to lose so the franchise lands a top-two draft pick to select either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

But if New England does bottom out, fans at least deserve a fun, bad team to watch. Johnson’s return could allow Bill O’Brien to lay out the kitchen sink the rest of the season, especially if his second run in New England ends up being a one-and-done season.

The Patriots’ passing game has been atrocious in part due to the lack of protection Jones has received. The third-year quarterback doesn’t do his offensive line any favors, but Johnson could serve as an extra blocker, especially since Mike Gesciki was so bad of a blocker that Mike McDaniel played Durham Smythe over him when he was with the Dolphins.

Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott are the top weapons on the Patriots after multiple wide receiver injuries (though Demario Douglas also is in the conversation). It’s not saying much, but if Belichick just wanted to turtle his way the rest of the season and run the ball down teams’ throats, Johnson would assist in that endeavor.

It might not be an inspiring choice, but for a team looking for any inkling of positivity, bringing back a fan favorite could do the trick.