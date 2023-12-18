FOXBORO, Mass. — Kadarius Toney didn’t do anything to quiet the chatter regarding his job security when the Kansas City Chiefs took on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Toney, who had the well-documented offsides call that cost Kansas City a Week 14 win, had another crucial drop which led to Patrick Mahomes’ fourth-quarter interception against the Patriots. Toney finished with two catches on four targets for five yards.

Despite Toney’s continued struggles, however, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters the offense would stick with him.

“We’ll see how things go. I’m not down on Toney,” Reid told reporters after the 27-17 win. “He does some good things. He’s a young guy. So we’re not talking about somebody that has been in this league a long time.”

Criticisms of the wideout have become more widespread, and it feels like only a matter of time until on-field frustrations boil over. Mahomes clearly was not happy after his second interception of the game came courtesy of a Toney drop.

It was the fourth drop of the game by Chiefs wideouts. That’s not uncharacteristic, though. Kansas City has ranked among the worst teams in the league in dropped passes this season.