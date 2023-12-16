The Bruins might have revenge on the mind on the same night the franchise holds their third “Era Night” during their centennial season.

Boston is set to celebrate the “Lunch Pail Athletic Club” era that spans 1977-85. Don Cherry led the team as head coach for five seasons, and the “Lunch Pail” era Bruins were known for their signature grit. The team commanded superstar talent: Rick Middleton, Terry O’Reilly and Brad Park. And they made it to two Stanley Cup finals in 1977 and 1978.

This season’s Bruins are coming into Saturday’s game after a shootout win over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. The New York Rangers beat Boston the first time these sides played on Nov. 25, 7-4.

Neither team held a morning skate, but Matthew Poitras is expected to suit up with Jesper Boqvist expected to be a healthy scratch after playing 4:47 against the Islanders. Poitras had his scheduled maintenance day Friday and is expected to center the third line with James van Riemsdyk and Trent Frederic.

Story continues below advertisement

Parker Wotherspoon, who was recalled from Providence this week when Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy were placed on injured reserve, is expected to play on the third line with Mason Lohrei. Kevin Shattenkirk is expected to move into the first blue-line pairing with Hampus Lindholm in place of Ian Mitchell, who is expected to be a healthy scratch.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to start opposite Igor Shesterkin after Jonathan Quick helped New York beat the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage of the matchup on NESN starting with pregame at 6 p.m.

Here are the lines and defensive pairings for the Bruins and Rangers.

Story continues below advertisement

BOSTON BRUINS (19-5-4)

Danton Heinen — Morgan Geekie — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk — Matthew Poitras — Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko — John Beecher — Oskar Steen

Hampus Lindholm — Kevin Shattenkirk

Matt Grzelcyk — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

NEW YORK RANGERS (20-7-1)

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Adam Edstrom — Jonny Brodzinski

Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Tyler Pitlick

Story continues below advertisement

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin