The Bruins might have revenge on the mind on the same night the franchise holds their third “Era Night” during their centennial season.
Boston is set to celebrate the “Lunch Pail Athletic Club” era that spans 1977-85. Don Cherry led the team as head coach for five seasons, and the “Lunch Pail” era Bruins were known for their signature grit. The team commanded superstar talent: Rick Middleton, Terry O’Reilly and Brad Park. And they made it to two Stanley Cup finals in 1977 and 1978.
This season’s Bruins are coming into Saturday’s game after a shootout win over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. The New York Rangers beat Boston the first time these sides played on Nov. 25, 7-4.
Neither team held a morning skate, but Matthew Poitras is expected to suit up with Jesper Boqvist expected to be a healthy scratch after playing 4:47 against the Islanders. Poitras had his scheduled maintenance day Friday and is expected to center the third line with James van Riemsdyk and Trent Frederic.
Parker Wotherspoon, who was recalled from Providence this week when Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy were placed on injured reserve, is expected to play on the third line with Mason Lohrei. Kevin Shattenkirk is expected to move into the first blue-line pairing with Hampus Lindholm in place of Ian Mitchell, who is expected to be a healthy scratch.
Jeremy Swayman is expected to start opposite Igor Shesterkin after Jonathan Quick helped New York beat the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.
Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage of the matchup on NESN starting with pregame at 6 p.m.
Here are the lines and defensive pairings for the Bruins and Rangers.
BOSTON BRUINS (19-5-4)
Danton Heinen — Morgan Geekie — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk — Matthew Poitras — Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko — John Beecher — Oskar Steen
Hampus Lindholm — Kevin Shattenkirk
Matt Grzelcyk — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman
NEW YORK RANGERS (20-7-1)
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Blake Wheeler
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Adam Edstrom — Jonny Brodzinski
Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Tyler Pitlick
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Featured image via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images