FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots’ newest quarterback is facing a steep learning curve.

Nathan Rourke, the sixth QB to spend time on New England’s 53-man roster this season, made his practice debut Wednesday after being claimed off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars. He addressed the media for the first time after Thursday’s practice.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” the 25-year-old said. “A lot of information, a lot of new faces, a lot of new people. But it’s been good so far.”

It’s difficult for any player to adjust to a new setting and scheme this late in the season, but that’s especially true for quarterbacks, who must know where all 11 players will be on each play. Priority No. 1 for Rourke is learning the Patriots’ complex offense, even if he’s unlikely to see many reps outside of the scout team.

Rourke said he’s picked the brains of position mates Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones as he navigates that process.

“Obviously, (I’m) trying to learn the system,” he said, “and these guys obviously have a good handle on things, so it’s been great to talk to them — (Zappe) and Mac — and get a sense of where they’re at. But I also get the sense that we all love football, which is good to be in the same room as people like that.”

Rourke, a former Canadian Football League standout who’s in his first NFL season, played with New England running back JaMycal Hasty in Jacksonville and has a few other tangential connections in the Patriots’ locker room. Though the 3-11 Patriots are stumbling through their worst season in decades, Rourke said he was “honored” to join the franchise.

“It’s a great organization,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for this league and obviously a lot of respect for Coach (Bill) Belichick and Coach (Bill) O’Brien. It’s been pretty cool to be here so far.”

Picking up O’Brien’s offense, though — which wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster compared to taking college courses — has been daunting, Rourke admitted.

“It’s been a lot,” the Ohio product said. “I think football’s football to a certain extent, but just learning the language this far into it has been difficult. But I don’t put it past myself to be able to pick it up. I’m doing my best, and the guys are supporting me the best way possible.”

The Patriots claimed Rourke after they lost quarterbacks Malik Cunningham (to the Baltimore Ravens) and Will Grier (to the Los Angeles Chargers) off their practice squad in consecutive weeks. Asked Wednesday why New England wanted to work with Rourke, Belichick replied: “Just depth at that position,” before noting he was productive both in the CFL and for the Jaguars this preseason.

Rourke, who said he was “a little bit surprised” that New England claimed him, likely will serve as the emergency third-string QB behind Zappe and Jones when the Patriots visit the Denver Broncos this Sunday night.