The Boston Bruins saw their four-game winning streak snapped Wednesday, but will have a chance to bounce back in a Thursday tilt against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.

Boston’s currently in the middle of a scheduling quirk that will keep them at home for 12-of-14 games, but this is the first away game of a two-game trip that will split things up.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery announced Matthew Poitras and Parker Wotherspoon would exit the lineup Wednesday, though they could return following short absences.

Jeremy Swayman will return to the net, giving Linus Ullmark the night off after playing Wednesday.

The Bruins and Senators are scheduled to drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.

BOSTON BRUINS (29-9-9)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

Jesper Boqvist — Matthew Poitras — Danton Heinen

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

OTTAWA SENATORS (18-24-1)

Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig — Tim Stützle — Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph — Shane Pinto — Vladimir Tarasenko

Dominik Kubalik — Mark Kastelic — Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Jakob Chychrun

Erik Brannstrom — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Joonas Korpisalo