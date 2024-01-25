The Boston Bruins saw their four-game winning streak snapped Wednesday, but will have a chance to bounce back in a Thursday tilt against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.
Boston’s currently in the middle of a scheduling quirk that will keep them at home for 12-of-14 games, but this is the first away game of a two-game trip that will split things up.
Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery announced Matthew Poitras and Parker Wotherspoon would exit the lineup Wednesday, though they could return following short absences.
Jeremy Swayman will return to the net, giving Linus Ullmark the night off after playing Wednesday.
The Bruins and Senators are scheduled to drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.
BOSTON BRUINS (29-9-9)
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic
Jesper Boqvist — Matthew Poitras — Danton Heinen
Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
OTTAWA SENATORS (18-24-1)
Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Claude Giroux
Ridly Greig — Tim Stützle — Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph — Shane Pinto — Vladimir Tarasenko
Dominik Kubalik — Mark Kastelic — Parker Kelly
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Jakob Chychrun
Erik Brannstrom — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Joonas Korpisalo
Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images