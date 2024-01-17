Bill Belichick’s free agency might prove to be anticlimactic.

Belichick officially hit the NFL open market last week after he parted ways with the New England Patriots. Four days later, the 71-year-old interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons, who apparently pulled out all the stops for the future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

In a column published Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Dan Graziano predicted Belichick to be Arthur Smith’s replacement. The NFL insider also shed light on the mutual interest between Belichick and the Falcons.

“I think he is the clear favorite here unless another job opens that has a quarterback already in place and offers him a chance to win those 15 games he needs to pass Don Shula in short order — perhaps Dallas. Atlanta has already interviewed Belichick,” Graziano wrote.

Belichick reportedly is targeting “talented, yet underachieving” teams, which is a suitable description for the Falcons. Furthermore, people in Belichick’s camp reportedly believe Atlanta would be a good landing spot after 24 years in Foxboro, Mass.

And if Arthur Blank can sign Belichick, the stage will be set for a New England reunion in the not-so-distant future. The Patriots are set to host the Falcons in the 2025 season.