The Kansas City Chiefs apparently battled frosty conditions on and off the field Sunday evening at Highmark Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes and company proved they could win a postseason game on the road in the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. With temperatures dipping into the teens in Buffalo, the Chiefs secured a 27-24 win over the Bills to return to the AFC Championship Game for a sixth consecutive season.

The vibes surely were high in the visitor’s locker room after the nail-biter, but Kansas City smiles might have turned to chattering teeth once the AFC West champions hit the showers.

“Damn caught a L and they shut our hot water off… smh its all good we got that Dub today,” offensive lineman Donovan Smith posted to X after the game.

A freezing-cold shower probably wasn’t too difficult for the Chiefs to deal with, though. After all, their adrenaline might have still been pumping following Tyler Bass’ costly missed field goal in crunch time.

Kansas City will stay on the road and roll into Baltimore for Sunday’s conference title clash against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. It remains to be seen if Baltimore has any gamesmanship planned for its fellow AFC heavyweight.