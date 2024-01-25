The Bruins are back in action after suffering a tough defeat, and it’s an opportunity for a skillful fan to win a special prize.

Boston lost to the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2, at TD Garden on Wednesday night. The result ended the B’s five-game winning streak, but the Bruins will get a chance to rebound when they take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.

Fans who sign up and play NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during the Bruins-Senators matchup can compete to win a signed Charlie Coyle centennial alternate jersey.

Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

Story continues below advertisement

NESN’s Boston-Ottawa broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop at Canadian Tire Centre is scheduled for 7 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow after the final horn. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Bruins-Senators and also play “Predict the Game” using NESN 360.

Remember: The more you play, the more opportunities you have to win a memorable prize.

Click here to play!

Story continues below advertisement