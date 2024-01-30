Tom Brady knows Bill Belichick as well as anyone. And he simply can’t see his former head coach retiring before getting another job.

Belichick and the New England Patriots parted ways on Jan. 11. Since then, the soon-to-be 72-year-old has interviewed with just one team, the Atlanta Falcons, who filled their head coaching vacancy with Raheem Morris. And Belichick reportedly isn’t a serious contender to become head coach of either the Seattle Seahawks or Washington Commanders.

So, what happens if Belichick isn’t hired job this offseason? Could he retire, or will he focus on landing a head coaching job next year?

Brady was asked that question Tuesday during an appearance on FS1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” show.

“I think the fire burns with him,” Brady said. “Because he loves the sport. He loves the preparation. He’s been doing it for decades. And, in my mind, there’s nobody better than him at it. So, whoever gets him at some point is gonna have, in my opinion, the greatest coach ever.

“And I know he’s as competitive as can be, and he wants to be out there winning football games as a coach.”

At this point, there’s no reason to doubt whether Belichick would pursue a head coaching job next year. During his farewell news conference with the Patriots, he sounded like someone with every intention of continuing his coaching career.

But what will he do in the meantime?

That remains to be seen. But at least one report indicates Belichick could dip his toes into the broadcasting waters and maybe even swim with Brady.