The Boston Bruins will look to start a winning streak Saturday, continuing their seven-game homestand against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden.
Boston’s currently in the middle of a scheduling quirk that will keep them at home for 12-of-14 games, and this is the final stretch that includes matchups against multiple Stanley Cup contenders.
Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery announced Anthony Richard would make his debut with the franchise, being recalled after Boston rookie Matthew Poitras underwent season-ending shoulder surgery this week. He’ll replace Oskar Steen on the fourth line, marking the only change from the Bruins’ win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.
Jeremy Swayman will return to the net, spelling Linus Ullmark.
The Bruins and Capitals are scheduled to drop the puck at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.
BOSTON BRUINS (32-10-9)
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic
Anthony Richard — Jesper Boqvist — Jakub Lauko
Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman
WASHINGTON CAPITALS (22-20-7)
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas — Connor McMichael — Anthony Mantha
Max Pacioretty — Michael Sgarbossa — Tom Wilson
Beck Malenstyn — Nic Dowd — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Nick Jensen
Joel Edmundson — Ethan Bear
Charlie Lindgren
Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images