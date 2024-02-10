The Boston Bruins will look to start a winning streak Saturday, continuing their seven-game homestand against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden.

Boston’s currently in the middle of a scheduling quirk that will keep them at home for 12-of-14 games, and this is the final stretch that includes matchups against multiple Stanley Cup contenders.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery announced Anthony Richard would make his debut with the franchise, being recalled after Boston rookie Matthew Poitras underwent season-ending shoulder surgery this week. He’ll replace Oskar Steen on the fourth line, marking the only change from the Bruins’ win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

Jeremy Swayman will return to the net, spelling Linus Ullmark.

The Bruins and Capitals are scheduled to drop the puck at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.

BOSTON BRUINS (32-10-9)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

Anthony Richard — Jesper Boqvist — Jakub Lauko

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (22-20-7)

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas — Connor McMichael — Anthony Mantha

Max Pacioretty — Michael Sgarbossa — Tom Wilson

Beck Malenstyn — Nic Dowd — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Nick Jensen

Joel Edmundson — Ethan Bear

Charlie Lindgren