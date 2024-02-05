NFL Rumors: This Team Called Bill Belichick Before Hiring Coach

No reports indicated Bill Belichick had a formal interview with Washington, but the New England Patriots legend apparently was on the Commanders’ mind as they went through their head coach search.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini last week reported Belichick was “considered” in the nation’s capital, where Dan Quinn ultimately was hired to replace Ron Rivera. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, new Commanders general manager Adam Peters even called Belichick before offering Quinn the job.

It’s unclear why the call was made to Belichick, who was shut out of a head coach job in this year’s cycle. It simply might have been a courtesy move from Peters, a former Patriots scout, paying some respect to the man who helped him break into the NFL. Regardless, Washington reportedly chose Quinn due to his “high energy” and “upbeat” approach as well as recommendation messages from others around the league.

Why not Belichick? The Commanders reportedly were concerned about the 71-year-old’s age, willingness to work under a full-control GM and potential hesitation about working through a rebuild. These factors and others reportedly prevented Belichick from interviewing with the franchise, as Peters and company seemingly didn’t want to waste the future Pro Football Hall of Famer’s time.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s a chance Washington sees plenty of Belichick in the future, though. The Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants all have been speculated as potential landing spots for Belichick in 2025.