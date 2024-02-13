The Boston Red Sox brought Theo Epstein back into the fold at the beginning of February, as he joined Fenway Sports Group in a senior advisory role.

Epstein will advise the ownership group on all of its properties, including Liverpool FC, Pittsburgh Penguins, RFK Racing and Boston Common Golf.

There’s only one question people had after his latest move was announced, however: What’s his role with the Red Sox?

Boston isn’t adding any more to his plate than FSG’s other properties, though his prior relationship with new Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has seen him grow into a mentorship role.

“He has not rebuffed any of my requests for council or advice, and hopefully that won’t change,” Breslow said Tuesday, speaking with reporters at JetBlue Park from Fort Myers, Fla. “The chance to call Theo a mentor and an advisor, and to be able to call on him in real-time, is incredibly valuable and meaningful to me. We’ve both acknowledged that he doesn’t have an interest in some of the day-to-day minutiae of roster transactions and decision-making.

“I’d also say it would be foolish for me not to bounce ideas off of him and get his perspective on things.”

It’s nothing new for Breslow or Epstein, who previously worked together with the Chicago Cubs. It was Epstein who brought Breslow back into baseball following his playing career, hiring him in his first front-office role. This time, the latter will be running his own team, trying to win another World Series title in Boston.

He couldn’t have a better mentor in that quest.

