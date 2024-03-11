JuJu Smith-Schuster was among the Patriots players who celebrated Kendrick Bourne’s reported new deal with New England.

But after Smith-Schuster rejoiced Bourne sticking around, the veteran wide receiver said goodbye to his now-former quarterback.

Mac Jones’ time in Foxboro, Mass., is coming to a close, as the Patriots on Sunday reportedly agreed to trade the quarterback to the Jacksonville Jaguars. A few hours after ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news, Smith-Schuster took to his Instagram story to share a parting message for Jones.

“Appreciate you brother!” Smith-Schuster wrote. “Keep being you.”

It remains to be seen if Smith-Schuster ends up receiving similar treatment from the Patriots. New England reportedly is looking to “offload” both the 27-year-old and fellow wide receiver DeVante Parker as it reshapes the roster following a disastrous 2023 season. But given Smith-Schuster’s bloated contract, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the eighth-year pro stay with the Patriots for the 2024 campaign.

Of course, it remains to be seen who will be delivering footballs to New England pass-catchers once preseason workouts roll around. In wake of the Jones trade, a rookie signal-caller or a veteran signal-caller acquired via free agency most likely will top the Patriots’ initial depth chart at the position.