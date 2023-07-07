DeAndre Hopkins’ Poor Boston Experience Might Concern Patriots Fans

The Patriots seemingly have put all their effort into signing DeAndre Hopkins, and fans would view it as a massive disappointment if the NFL All-Pro wide receiver doesn’t arrive in New England.

Hopkins’ visit to Foxboro, Mass., reportedly was positive with players like Matthew Judon helping to welcome the former Arizona Cardinals wideout. The 31-year-old reportedly is mulling contract offers from the Patriots and Tennessee Titans, who he also visited in June.

The five-time Pro Bowler opened up about his recent visit to Boston, and Patriots fans might not be thrilled.

“I accidentally ate pork for the 1st time in 8 years because I ordered clam chowder in Boston,” Hopkins wrote on Threads, a new social media platform created by Meta. “Somebody should’ve told me it’s bacon chowder.”

Hopkins has been an investor and ambassador of Beyond Meat since 2019 and has embraced a plant-based diet, even during the NFL season.

Patriots fans in the replies to his post apologized on behalf of the City of Boston for his experience. Clam chowder can have bacon in it, though it’s typically something you’d find at every restaurant.

The Boston area does have its fair share of vegan restaurants, so Hopkins does have his choices if that is a concern.

But for Patriots fans, this should not be cited as the sole cause of Hopkins not signing in New England if he does choose another team. He has been taking his time with his decision, and another franchise might swoop in with a more enticing offer.

However, this also could just end with Hopkins signing with the Patriots and Bill Belichick making a sly remark on the ordeal.