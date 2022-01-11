Why Patriots’ Ugly Lost To Dolphins Wasn’t Just Another Bad Miami Trip

NESN Logo Sign In

Losing in Miami is nothing new to the Patriots. Even the Tom Brady era was not immune to the semi-regular slip-up in South Beach.

In the past, it’s been reasonable to dismiss New England’s rough performances against the Dolphins as inexplicable outliers, and nothing more. The Patriots won a Super Bowl less than two months after the infamous “Miami Miracle” in 2018, after all.

However, there is no explaining away what happened Sunday evening at Hard Rock Stadium, where the Patriots closed out their regular season with an ugly 33-24 loss. The uncomfortable reality is that the game, in addition to being another example of New England struggling on the road against the Dolphins, saw the continuations of many concerning trends, some of which could doom Bill Belichick’s team in the NFL Playoffs.

Let’s examine the things that made Sunday’s loss not just another bad trip to Miami.

At what point are the Dolphins just better than the Patriots?

No, really. New England is 2-7 in its last nine trips to Miami, and Tua Tagovailoa is 3-0 in his career against the Patriots. The Dolphins just swept New England for the first time since 2000. Brian Flores, who, for some reason, was fired Monday, leaves Miami with a 4-2 career record as a head coach against the Patriots.

When Tagovailoa fractured his ribs early in the season, we wrote that the injury could significantly impact the Patriots’ playoff outlook. Well, the Dolphins went 0-3 without Tagovailoa. Had they won one of those games, they would be in the playoffs over the Patriots.

New England’s run defense… no bueno

The Dolphins, one of the worst rushing teams in football, ran for 195 yards and one touchdown on 43 carries Sunday. There’s no excuse for that, especially when you consider how much money the Patriots invested into their defensive line last offseason. But the performance also wasn’t surprising.