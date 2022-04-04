Seven Red Sox Prospects Who Could Debut With Boston In 2022

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox’s roster will look different a few months from now.

How different? That remains to be seen. But Major League Baseball teams rarely finish the way they start, for a number of reasons, not the least of which is the grind associated with a 162-game schedule.

As such, it’s important to have reinforcements on standby. And the Red Sox have a handful of players who are nearing the majors and might be ready to make the jump at some point in 2022.

Here are seven Red Sox prospects who could debut with Boston this season.

Triston Casas, 1B

Casas is arguably the top prospect in the Red Sox system, thanks to both his upside and his proximity to the majors. The 22-year-old reached Triple-A in 2021 — a busy year that also saw him represent Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics — and almost certainly will debut with Boston in 2022, perhaps sooner rather than later if fellow first baseman Bobby Dalbec stumbles out of the gate at the big league level.

Jeter Downs, SS/2B

In hindsight, Downs, 23, probably could have used more seasoning at Double-A before progressing to Triple-A, where he struggled last season despite entering the year as a consensus top-100 prospect. Now, it’s on him to make the necessary offensive adjustments and restore his value. If he succeeds, it’s not hard to imagine Downs earning a promotion to Boston later this summer.

Brayan Bello, RHP

Bello’s stock soared in 2021, with his velocity increasing and his changeup drawing comparisons to that thrown back in the day by Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez. We might need to pump the brakes on the hype train a little bit, but Bello, 22, already is on the 40-man roster, meaning he’s just a phone call away if/when a need arises in Boston’s bullpen or rotation this season.