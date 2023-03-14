Jets Cornerback Supports New York’s Aaron Rodgers Recruitment Plan

The Jets had not traded for Aaron Rodgers as of Tuesday afternoon, but they sure are acting like the four-time MVP will arrive to New York.

The 39-year-old quarterback has yet to make a decision on his future, and reports on his upcoming decision might be mute since “they don’t know (expletive).” This has left the Packers and the Jets waiting on Rodgers before working out terms on a trade deal. Green Bay, however, has expressed its support for Jordan Love, who would succeed Rodgers if he leaves.

Jets owner Woody Johnson and general manager Joe Douglas met the All-Pro quarterback, and New York players have done their part in recruiting him.

Rodgers reportedly has given New York a wish list of players he would like on the team if he were to join. That listed included Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Marcedes Lewis and Odell Beckham Jr. The Jets signed Lazard to a four-year, $44 million with $22 million guaranteed, according to The Score’s Jordan Schultz.

One might wonder how Jets players would feel about potentially being replaced by someone who’s close friends with Rodgers, but one player voiced his support.

“Whatever 12 want, go get,” cornerback D.J. Reed tweeted Tuesday.

That’s certainly the attitude New York fans would want for the team, but it’s also pretty easy to say for someone whose job is fairly safe, unless the Jets somehow also trade for Jaire Alexander.