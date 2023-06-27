The Boston Red Sox welcome the Miami Marlins to Fenway Park on Tuesday for the first of their three-game set.
Boston will look to snap a two-game losing skid after dropping a series against the Chicago White Sox. Meanwhile, Miami has won three of its last four games with a series win over the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend.
Red Sox right-hander Garrett Whitlock will be on the mound in the series opener while the Marlins will counter with right-hander Sandy Alcantara.
Alex Verdugo will return from the bereavement list after missing the past four games. Bobby Dalbec was optioned back to Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move. Verdugo will bat third and play right field while Jarren Duran bats leadoff and plays left field.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.
Check out the starting lineups here.
BOSTON RED SOX (40-39)
Jarren Duran, LF
Justin Turner, DH
Alex Verdugo, RF
Rafael Devers, 3B
Adam Duvall, CF
Triston Casas, 1B
Kike Hernandez, 2B
David Hamilton, SS
Connor Wong, C
Garrett Whitlock, RHP (4-2, 4.50 ERA)
MIAMI MARLINS (45-34)
Luis Arraez, 2B
Jorge Soler, DH
Bryan De La Cruz, RF
Jazz Chisholm Jr., CF
Garrett Cooper, 1B
Jean Segura, 3B
Jesus Sanchez, RF
Jacob Stallings, C
Joey Wendle, SS
Sandy Alcantara, RHP (2-6, 5.08 ERA)
Featured image via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images