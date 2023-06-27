The Boston Red Sox welcome the Miami Marlins to Fenway Park on Tuesday for the first of their three-game set.

Boston will look to snap a two-game losing skid after dropping a series against the Chicago White Sox. Meanwhile, Miami has won three of its last four games with a series win over the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend.

Red Sox right-hander Garrett Whitlock will be on the mound in the series opener while the Marlins will counter with right-hander Sandy Alcantara.

Alex Verdugo will return from the bereavement list after missing the past four games. Bobby Dalbec was optioned back to Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move. Verdugo will bat third and play right field while Jarren Duran bats leadoff and plays left field.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the starting lineups here.

BOSTON RED SOX (40-39)

Jarren Duran, LF

Justin Turner, DH

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, CF

Triston Casas, 1B

Kike Hernandez, 2B

David Hamilton, SS

Connor Wong, C

Garrett Whitlock, RHP (4-2, 4.50 ERA)

MIAMI MARLINS (45-34)

Luis Arraez, 2B

Jorge Soler, DH

Bryan De La Cruz, RF

Jazz Chisholm Jr., CF

Garrett Cooper, 1B

Jean Segura, 3B

Jesus Sanchez, RF

Jacob Stallings, C

Joey Wendle, SS

Sandy Alcantara, RHP (2-6, 5.08 ERA)