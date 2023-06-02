Tom Brady Insists Rumored Rift With Bill Belichick Was Overblown

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick clearly weren’t on the same page in the years leading up to Brady’s decision to leave the Patriots in 2020. But were rumors of the rift between the New England legends overblown?

All evidence suggests they weren’t, with Brady’s own public comments providing all the breadcrumbs you need. Nevertheless, Brady in recent months has taken the high road, singing a far more cordial tune when talking about his former team. He even appeared in New England’s 2023 schedule announcement video hours after Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced that Brady, who retired in February, will be honored during the franchise’s Week 1 home opener.

That trend continued Thursday, when Brady appeared on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” program and insisted his relationship with Belichick was — and is — in a good place.

“A lot of mutual respect,” said Brady, who added he “was very fortunate” to play for Belichick. “Were there times where, you know, it wasn’t always eye to eye? Very few and far between, actually. I still envision our relationship as positive and always will.”

Brady added that Belichick was “one of the first people” to text him after he won Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 45-year-old also reiterated that he and Belichick alone aren’t responsible for the Patriots’ six Super Bowl titles.

“He very much trusted what I was out there doing in the field, and it went both ways,” Brady said. “Ultimately, our success was because so many people in the organization, as Coach Belichick always said, ‘do your job,’ and I did as quarterback and leader.”