Ezekiel Elliott won’t just have a new number upon joining the Patriots.

The longtime Cowboys running back has a fresh haircut, as well, and it caught the attention of one of his now-former Dallas teammates, who responded with a bold prediction just hours before news broke of Elliott landing with New England.

Elliott on Monday took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to confirm his one-year contract with the Patriots. It wasn’t Elliott’s first post of the day, though, as he earlier tweeted a photo of himself sporting a new look.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who spent his first two NFL seasons playing alongside Elliott in Dallas, quote-tweeted the photo and added, “Zeke going for 2k yards!”

Hyperbolic? Sure. It’s obviously a case of Parsons shouting out Elliott for a slick new haircut. After all, look good, feel good, play good, right?

Still, Parsons’ tweet should further excite Patriots fans, many of whom were understandably fired up about New England adding Elliott to a backfield led by third-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Elliott might not be the same player who earned three Pro Bowl selections and led the NFL in rushing yards twice during his seven seasons with the Cowboys. That said, he’s still just 28 years old, showed an ability to punch the ball into the end zone last season and is a solid pass-blocking back. He should help New England’s offense.

Now, don’t expect 2,000 yards, a feat Elliott accomplished in 2018 when he rushed for 1,434 yards and added 567 receiving yards. But he looks like a million bucks 6 million bucks as he prepares to join the Patriots.