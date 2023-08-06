The Red Sox recalled a pitching prospect who was acquired in the Kiké Hernández trade.

Boston recalled Nick Robertson from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, and to fill room for him on the roster, Joe Jacques was optioned to Worcester.

The Red Sox traded Hernández to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 25 for Robertson and Justin Hagenman. The former has played in four games at Triple-A Worcester, where he has four strikeouts and one walk in three innings with a 6.00 ERA.

Boston was “excited” about what Robertson can bring to the club, and he likely will get his opportunity Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, where the Red Sox will run with the bullpen with Brennan Bernardino starting.

Robertson played nine games with the Dodgers this season. He had 13 strikeouts and four walks in 10 1/3 innings with a 6.10 ERA.

First pitch for Sunday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays matchup is scheduled at 1:35 p.m. ET, and you can check out full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 12:30 p.m.