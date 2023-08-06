The Red Sox aim to avoid a sweep by the Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon.

Boston lost a nail-bitter Saturday when Reese McGuire misjudged a Connor Wong flyout, and Toronto secured the double play to take the first two games of a three-game set.

It will be another bullpen game for the Red Sox on Sunday when Brennan Bernardino starts opposite Chris Bassitt. Boston recalled Nick Robertson from Triple-A Worcester and optioned Joe Jacques in his place. Robertson was acquired in the trade that sent Kiké Hernández to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he likely will get some action after Nick Pivetta went four innings Saturday.

Alex Verdugo gets the start in the series finale after getting scratched from Saturday’s game. Manager Alex Cora called it a “manager’s decision,” and Verdugo expressed his desire to help the club. He’ll bat sixth in the order behind Triston Casas.

Story continues below advertisement

Reese McGuire and Pablo Reyes will fill out the bottom of the order as they will start in place of Connor Wong and Yu Chang, respectively.

First pitch for Red Sox-Blue Jays is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET, and you can watch full coverage of the matchup on NESN starting with pregame at 12:30 p.m.

BOSTON RED SOX (57-53)

Jarren Duran, CF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Triston Casas, 1B

Alex Verdugo, RF

Luis Urías, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Pablo Reyes, SS

Brennan Bernardino, LHP (1-1, 2.72 ERA)

Story continues below advertisement

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (62-50)

Whit Merrifield, LF

Brandon Belt, 1B

Davis Schneider, 2B

George Springer, DH

Matt Chapman, 3B

Cavan Biggio, RF

Alejandro Kirk, C

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Paul DeJong, SS

Chris Bassitt, RHP (10-6, 4.00 ERA)