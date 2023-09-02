Red Sox Vs. Royals Lineups: Boston Aims To End Losing Skid

The Red Sox can end a five-game losing streak with a win over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday.

Boston got on the wrong track in the series opener when Kansas City flew by with a 13-2 win. Manager Alex Cora hoped his team could “turn the page,” and it will do so with one of its September call-ups in the lineup.

Enmanuel Valdez starts at second base and in the bottom of the order behind Reese McGuire, who rotates in at catcher. The Red Sox roll out the same lineup with top prospects Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu available off the bench.

Tanner Houck gets the start opposite Alec Marsh, who has not won a start this season heading into Saturday. Houck hopes to break his own losing skid after losing his last two starts against the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Saturday night’s first pitch is scheduled at 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 6 p.m.

Here are the full lineups for the Red Sox and Royals:

BOSTON RED SOX (69-66)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Triston Casas, 1B

Adam Duvall, CF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Trevor Story, SS

Reese McGuire, C

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Tanner Houck, RHP (3-8, 4.93 ERA)

KANSAS CITY ROYALS (42-94)

Maikel Garcia, 3B

Bobby Witt Jr., SS

MJ Melendez, LF

Salvador Perez, 1B

Freddy Fermin, C

Michael Massey, 2B

Drew Waters, CF

Matt Beaty, DH

Nelson Velazquez, RF

Alec Marsh, RHP (0-7, 5.47 ERA)