So, this is it: We’ve reached the final series of the Red Sox’s season.

There will be no postseason baseball for Boston in 2023, marking the second straight year that’s the case after the Red Sox reached the American League Championship Series and fell two wins shy of the World Series in 2021.

Change already is underway, as the Red Sox parted ways with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom earlier this month. And it’s fair to assume the offseason will bring plenty more, although manager Alex Cora confirmed Wednesday he’ll be back with the club in 2024.

There will be a lot on the Red Sox’s plate this winter. Another last-place finish simply is unacceptable in Boston. But first, the Red Sox have an opportunity to finish on a high note, with four games against the first-place Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards to close out the Major League Baseball campaign.

Red Sox odds (Sept. 28)

Sorry, Red Sox fans. This section no longer is applicable, as Boston officially was eliminated from playoff contention.

The Red Sox enter their final series of 2023 with a 76-82 record, putting them 23 games behind the Orioles in the American League East and 10 1/2 games back of the AL’s third wild-card spot.

Probable pitchers

— Thursday, Sept. 28 (6:35 p.m. ET at Orioles): Chris Sale, LHP (6-4, 4.42 ERA) vs. Dean Kremer, RHP (12-5, 4.25 ERA)

— Friday, Sept. 29 (7:05 p.m. ET at Orioles): Nick Pivetta, RHP (9-9, 4.25 ERA) vs. John Means, LHP (1-1, 2.60 ERA)

— Saturday, Sept. 30 (7:15 p.m. ET at Orioles): Kutter Crawford, RHP (6-8, 4.23 ERA) vs. TBD

— Sunday, Oct. 1 (3:05 p.m. ET at Orioles): Tanner Houck, RHP (5-9, 4.92 ERA) vs. TBD

Storylines to watch

1. Justin Turner’s last hurrah?

Justin Turner received a standing ovation Wednesday night at Fenway Park, potentially his final home game in a Red Sox uniform. The 38-year-old has been excellent in his first season in Boston but can opt out of his contract and test free agency this winter, a likely scenario given how well he performed.

The Red Sox could look to bring back Turner, who also emerged as a clubhouse leader in 2023. But it might depend on how the rest of the roster is constructed. Triston Casas and Rafael Devers are locked in at the corners, leaving the designated hitter spot, which Boston ultimately could fill with a rotation of players.

Adam Duvall and James Paxton are two other notable impending free agents.

2. Final audition for 2024

One silver lining to Boston’s disappointing season: The arrival of several young players, including Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu and Enmanuel Valdez. All three players are in Thursday’s starting lineup. And all three have a chance to continue proving themselves before breaking for the offseason, possibly changing their outlooks for 2024 and beyond.

Rafaela, a slick defender, entered Thursday slashing .278/.312/.444 with two home runs and five RBIs in 24 MLB games (77 plate appearances). He’s one of the Red Sox’s top prospects and, with the ability to play both shortstop and center field, could be an integral piece next season.

Abreu also appeared in 24 big league games before Thursday. And he’s raked, posting a .349/.411/.530 line with two homers and 13 RBIs across 73 appearances.

Valdez entered the day with a .267/.309/.466 line to go along with six homers and 19 RBIs in 45 games (140 plate appearances). He, like Abreu, was acquired from the Houston Astros in last season’s Christian Vázquez trade.

3. (One more) Sale Day

It hasn’t been a smooth season for Chris Sale, continuing an unfortunate trend for the All-Star pitcher that dates back to 2018. He’s remained healthy down the stretch, though, which is a reason for optimism as the Red Sox look toward 2024. He’s also been decent in September, posting a 3.15 ERA over his first four starts of the month (20 innings).