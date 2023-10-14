The Bruins cap off a week of centennial celebrations with a matchup against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden.

Boston opened the season with a 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks in front of the franchise’s greatest legends, and the “All-Centennial” team was announced Thursday, which included two current players: Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.

There still will be plenty of centennial celebrations to come this season, but the lead-up to Saturday’s matchup was a return to normalcy for the Black and Gold.

“There’s obviously a lot to play for there,” Matt Grzelcyk told reporters of the season-opener, per team-provided video. “But we have another tough opponent that is playing pretty well to start the year, so we’re going to have our hands full.”

Nashville comes into Saturday already with two games under its belt. The Predators lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in their opener Tuesday but rebounded with a shutout win over the Seattle Kraken in their home opener Thursday.

The Bruins will start Jeremy Swayman between the pipes against Nashville as Boston hopes to start out the season with two wins in a row before a four-day break.

Puck drop for the Boston-Nashville matchup is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 6 p.m.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for the Bruins and Blackhawks.

BOSTON BRUINS (1-0-0)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic — Matt Poitras — Morgan Geekie

Milan Lucic — Johnny Beecher — Jakub Lauko

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

NASHVILLE PREDATORS (1-1-0)

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Juuso Pärssinen

Gustav Nyquist — Cody Glass — Cole Smith

Philip Tomasino — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin — Colton Sissons — Kiefer Sherwood

Roman Josi — Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh — Alexandre Carrier

Jeremy Lauzon — Tyson Barrie

Kevin Lankinen