The Jets continue to cling to hope that Aaron Rodgers will make a remarkable recovery from his Achilles injury and return this season.

New York’s loss on “Monday Night Football” exemplified just how desperately it needs competent quarterback play, which Zach Wilson hasn’t provided consistently. Rodgers revealed to Derwin James after the Los Angeles Chargers’ win that he’d be ready to come back in “a few weeks,” but he walked back that claim a day later and said it was more tongue-in-cheek.

However, reports on Rodgers’ recovery highlighted how quickly he’s been able to perform physical activities, and his pregame throws make for good television and social hits. But “Dan Le Batard Show” contributor Billy Gil posed a question that not many have brought up.

“Is it crazy to wonder if he (Aaron Rodgers) never actually tore his Achilles?” Gil said Tuesday, per Awful Announcing.

To answer Gil’s question, yes, it’s a crazy thought. But it was one that Le Batard loved.

“That is a great theory,” Le Batard said. “I wish I was wearing some sort of costume. I’d be willing to seriously put out the conspiracy theory — better than the theory that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is a propaganda concoction by the NFL to drive ratings — to throw out the conspiracy theory that Aaron Rodgers, since he went into the darkness retreat, all he found in the darkness is, ‘I must come back hellbent on beating science.'”

Le Batard prefaced that there is no way to prove the theory, but Gil went a step further and believed Rodgers might have prearranged his beef with Adam Schefter so that the ESPN insider could be quick with the report of Rodgers tearing his Achilles just four plays into his Jets career.

Rodgers’ public battle against the COVID-19 vaccine and his attacks toward former chief medical advisor to the president Anthony Fauci hasn’t made the veteran quarterback a lot of friends in the medical community.

Perhaps Rodgers wants to stick it to consensus medical science, fabricate an Achilles injury and return in record time. It’s possible Rodgers’ injury merely could be a different part of the foot or lower leg.

It’s definitely an out-there conspiracy theory from the “Dan Le Batard Show,” but they’re just asking questions.