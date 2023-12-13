The Boston Bruins will be without a pair of key contributors when they take the ice against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on Wednesday night.
Boston on Tuesday ruled out forward Pavel Zacha and defenseman Charlie McAvoy for the contest.
Morgan Geekie is slated to take on a bigger role for the offense as he will pivot Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak. Geekie, who skated between DeBrusk and Pastrnak after Zacha was injured Saturday afternoon, is looking forward to the opportunity.
The Black and Gold also recalled Jesper Boqvist from Providence on Tuesday. Boqvist could slot into Boston’s lineup, but Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery wouldn’t confirm his role when speaking to the media Tuesday.
The Bruins have won four of their last five games, including their victory against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.
Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be held on TNT.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (18-5-3)
Brad Marchand — Pavel Zacha — Trent Frederic
Jake DeBrusk — Morgan Geekie — David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk — Matthew Poitras — Danton Heinen
Jakub Lauko — John Beecher — Oskar Steen/Jesper Boqvist
Hampus Lindholm — Ian Mitchell
Matt Grzelcyk — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (14-11-1)
Ondrej Palat — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Tyler Toffoli — Jack Hughes — Timo Meier
Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer — Alexander Holtz
Curtis Lazar — Michael McLeod — Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec
Kevin Bahl — John Marino
Luke Hughes — Colin Miller
Vitek Vanecek
Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images