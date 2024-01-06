The Boston Bruins face the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden on Saturday, and there could be multiple changes to the lineup.
Boston is coming off a narrow 6-5 home loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins after winning four games in a row. Matthew Poitras was not made available for Thursday’s matchup after arriving to practice this week following his stint with Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship. Mason Lohrei was not at morning skate Saturday morning, and Jim Montgomery said the defenseman was getting follow-up dental work after he took a puck to the face.
Montgomery also ruled out James van Riemsdyk and said the veteran was “day-to-day” with an undisclosed injury. The Bruins head coach there was nothing “concrete” when it came to a lineup for Saturday’s matchup.
Linus Ullmark is expected to start after Jeremy Swayman got the nod Thursday. If Poitras does return to the lineup, he’s expected to center the third line with Trent Frederic and Danton Heinen.
Lightning defensemen Emil Martinsen Lilleberg and Jack Thompson after expected to debut after their call-ups from Syracuse.
Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 6 p.m.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.
BOSTON BRUINS (23-8-6)
Pavel Zacha — Morgan Geekie — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
Trent Frederic — Matthew Poitras — Danton Heinen
Jakub Lauko — John Beecher — Oskar Steen
Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (19-16-5)
Brandon Hagel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Nick Paul — Steven Stamkos — Alex Barre-Boulet
Michael Eyssimont — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Sheary
Tanner Jeannot — Austin Watson — Tyler Motte
Victor Hedman — Nick Perbix
Calvin de Haan — Darren Raddysh
Emil Martinsen Lilleberg — Jack Thompson
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images