The Boston Bruins will look to get back on track Tuesday, continuing their seven-game homestand against the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden.
The B’s currently are in the middle of a scheduling quirk that will keep them at home for 12-of-14 games, and this is the final stretch that includes a matchup against one of their fiercest rivals in recent seasons.
Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery will make a few changes to the lineup, shuffling things up in celebration of Brad Marchand’s 1,000th career game. He’ll skate with Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak, pushing Jake DeBrusk down to the second line with Trent Frederic and Pavel Zacha.
Anthony Richard, who made his debut with the franchise Saturday, will jump up to the third line, pushing Danton Heinen back to the fourth unit. It’ll be a good chance for Richard to make some noise after Boston lost his debut against the Washington Capitals. Oskar Steen is in for Jakub Lauko, while Kevin Shattenkirk is in for Parker Wotherspoon.
It’s Linus Ullmark’s turn in the goalie rotation, as Jeremy Swayman got the start a few days back.
The Bruins and Lightning are scheduled to drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.
BOSTON BRUINS (32-11-9)
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic — Pavel Zacha — Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Anthony Richard
Oskar Steen– Jesper Boqvist — Danton Heinen
Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (28-20-5)
Steven Stamkos — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nick Paul
Michael Eyssimont — Tyler Motte — Conor Sheary
Tanner Jeannot — Luke Glendening — Mitchell Chaffee
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Haydn Fleury — Erik Cernak
Emil Martinsen-Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Featured image via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images