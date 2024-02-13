The Boston Bruins will look to get back on track Tuesday, continuing their seven-game homestand against the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden.

The B’s currently are in the middle of a scheduling quirk that will keep them at home for 12-of-14 games, and this is the final stretch that includes a matchup against one of their fiercest rivals in recent seasons.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery will make a few changes to the lineup, shuffling things up in celebration of Brad Marchand’s 1,000th career game. He’ll skate with Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak, pushing Jake DeBrusk down to the second line with Trent Frederic and Pavel Zacha.

Anthony Richard, who made his debut with the franchise Saturday, will jump up to the third line, pushing Danton Heinen back to the fourth unit. It’ll be a good chance for Richard to make some noise after Boston lost his debut against the Washington Capitals. Oskar Steen is in for Jakub Lauko, while Kevin Shattenkirk is in for Parker Wotherspoon.

It’s Linus Ullmark’s turn in the goalie rotation, as Jeremy Swayman got the start a few days back.

The Bruins and Lightning are scheduled to drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.

BOSTON BRUINS (32-11-9)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic — Pavel Zacha — Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Anthony Richard

Oskar Steen– Jesper Boqvist — Danton Heinen

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (28-20-5)

Steven Stamkos — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nick Paul

Michael Eyssimont — Tyler Motte — Conor Sheary

Tanner Jeannot — Luke Glendening — Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Haydn Fleury — Erik Cernak

Emil Martinsen-Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy