There isn’t a coach in the National Football League that can compare to the resume of Bill Belichick. But for all of Belichick’s successes during his head coaching tenure, there reportedly are many around the league relieved their respective teams didn’t hire Belichick.

“Sources with multiple teams that just hired new head coaches expressed varying degrees of relief Belichick wasn’t joining their team,” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe wrote in a column published Friday. “Some were concerned Belichick would overhaul the leadership structure and the order of command.”

Belichick now remains available on the open market after eight total head coaching vacancies, including the post he left in New England, were filled. Belichick interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders reportedly considered the future Hall of Famer.

Howe reported the lack of interest in Belichick came down to three primary things: the New England Patriots recent quarterback situation, Belichick’s desire to maintain control of football operations and the 71-year-old’s questioned ability to relate to a younger generation of players.

Howe specifically called the power structure element a “red flag,” and cited New England’s scouting department as an example.

“Others, particularly on the draft side, heard stories from Patriots scouts who didn’t feel their opinions had carried any weight with Belichick,” Howe wrote. “His draft record has come under heavy scrutiny over the past decade, and word had spread across the league about occasions when he overruled his personnel department with key draft decisions. The fear, especially with scouts who spend so much time on the road away from their families, is they’d be wasting their time.”

All told, Belichick likely will not be on any team’s sideline when the NFL season begins in September. It will be the first time in nearly five decades. But Belichick’s prospects of landing a job next season remain wide open.