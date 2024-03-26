The Patriots are keeping their options open with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and that might have inspired one analyst to make a bold prediction for New England.

Head coach Jerod Mayo revealed this week at the annual NFL meetings in Orlando that the possibility of trading out of the pick still existed despite the team’s high opinion of the quarterback class. Mayo even admitted there’s a chance the Patriots don’t draft a quarterback, but Robert Kraft does hope a signal-caller will be selected.

A bombshell report this week revealed J.J. McCarthy could go as high as second overall. However, NFL Media’s Bucky Brooks had the Michigan product going No. 3 to New England in honor of another former Wolverine.

“Given Tom Brady’s success with the Patriots, taking McCarthy — the best quarterback in Michigan history — could be the move for Eliot Wolf,” Brooks on Tuesday wrote in his third mock draft. “Despite his inexperience as a passer, McCarthy’s athleticism, intangibles and winning pedigree could fit Jerod Mayo’s profile for a QB1.”

Mayo highlighted decision-making, competitiveness and toughness as traits he desired in a quarterback, which fits the bill of why McCarthy gained momentum this month as a top-five selection. There’s a “strong expectation” that four signal-callers will be drafted with the first picks in the NFL draft, according to Brooks’ “Move the Sticks” cohost Daniel Jeremiah. It’s unclear what order they will go in outside of Caleb Williams going first overall to the Chicago Bears.

It’s important to keep in mind that sentiments always can change and that there won’t be a shortage of mock drafts that take big swings. What could be true is that there could be bold moves made next month if the top four QBs in the class are seen as game-changers.