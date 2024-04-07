Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineups: Tanner Houck Starts Series Finale

The Boston Red Sox conclude their season-opening, 10-game road trip with their series finale against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Boston will win the three-game series with a victory at Angel Stadium. LA took the middle game Saturday night after quiet bats and a few defensive miscues ultimately helped the Angels to a 2-1 verdict.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora will make a few changes entering the finale. Designated hitter Masataka Yoshida will bat fifth, Wilyer Abreu will play right field and bat seventh with catcher Reese McGuire and shortstop David Hamilton batting eighth and ninth, respectively.

It marks the first big league game of the season for Hamilton, who was called up from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday. Hamilton will replace the injured Trevor Story at shortstop after Pablo Reyes played the position in Story’s absence Saturday night.

Red Sox right-hander Tanner Houck, who threw six scoreless innings in his first start of the season against the Oakland Athletics, will return to the mound.

The Angels will counter with right-hander Chase Silseth, who allowed four runs in three innings against the Miami Marlins last week.

First pitch from Angel Stadium is set for 4:07 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN with pregame coverage starting at 3 p.m.

Check out the lineups for both teams here.

BOSTON RED SOX (6-3)

Jarren Duran, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Tyler O’Neill, LF

Triston Casas, 1B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Reese McGuire, C

David Hamilton, SS

Tanner Houck, RHP (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

LOS ANGELES ANGELS (5-3)

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Nolan Schanuel, 1B

Mike Trout, CF

Taylor Ward, LF

Brandon Drury, 2B

Miguel Sanó, DH

Logan O’Hoppe, C

Mickey Moniak, RF

Zach Neto, SS

Chase Silseth, RHP (0-0, 9.00 ERA)