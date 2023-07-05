Bruins Prospect Andre Gasseau Names Players He Models Game After

Andre Gasseau had a solid freshman season at Boston College, and he hoped to show his progress during Bruins developmental camp this week.

Boston selected the 6-foot-4 center in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft. Gasseau played with the USHL’s Fargo Force before his season with the Eagles.

The 20-year-old scored 27 points with Boston College last season, including 10 goals and 17 assists. He’ll hope to continue to make an impact in Hockey East when he enters his sophomore season.

“I made a lot of progress off the ice and on the ice, and that’s something I look forward to growing heading into next year,” Gasseau told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena, per Bruins video.

Story continues below advertisement

On players he tries to model his game after, Gasseau added: “I would say Anže Kopitar or Evgeni Malkin. That two-way style, trying to be versatile in all areas of the game.”

The Bruins showed off a highlight goal Gasseau scored during camp Wednesday.

Boston will continue to see how Gasseau develops in Boston College — he noted the transition into college hockey was a quick one after the first few games of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

Other prospects like Mason Lohrei, Matthew Poitras and Fabian Lysell will hope to compete for NHL spots.