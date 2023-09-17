The Patriots didn’t get a win on Tom Brady Day, but they did get a healthy amount of great video content.

New England on Saturday shared a long and revealing behind-the-scenes video from Brady’s big day at Gillette Stadium last Sunday. The clip includes mic’d-up footage from his halftime ceremony, a trip down memory lane in Robert Kraft’s office and much more.

Take a look:

Unfortunately, the video doesn’t feature a look at Brady’s reported postgame meeting with Bill Belichick.

The two Patriots legends met for roughly 20 minutes after New England’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. Brady also spoke with receiver Kendrick Bourne and his family.

Patriots fans won’t have to wait too much longer for another Brady celebration.

During last Sunday’s ceremony, Kraft announced Brady will be inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame on June 12, 2024. In enshrining Brady, the Patriots will waive their typical four-year waiting period for potential Hall of Fame candidates.