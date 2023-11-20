The Boston Bruins will try to stretch their win streak to three when they kick off a two-game road trip against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Monday night.

The Bruins are coming off consecutive wins, including a 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. The Lightning have won two in a row as well, most recently earning a 6-4 verdict over the Edmonton Oilers.

The Black and Gold might have some extra motivation on Monday night. Bruins players will have their fathers in attendance during the club’s “Dads Trip.”

Bruins defenseman Morgan Geekie and Matt Grzelcyk are on the trip, but will not play.

Story continues below advertisement

Puck drop from Tampa Bay is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage. You can also play along with NESN’s “Predict The Game” to win a signed jersey by Jake DeBrusk.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Mon 11/20, 6:55pm
Boston Bruins
BOS
-142
Mon 11/20, 7:00 PM
BOS -1.5 O/U 6.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nhl Odds
0
Tampa Bay Lightning
TB
+117

Here are the projected lineups and pairings for both teams:

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

BOSTON BRUINS (13-1-2)
Brad Marchand — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Jake DeBrusk — Matt Poitras– Danton Heinen
Jakub Lauko — Johnny Beecher — Oskar Steen

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk

Story continues below advertisement

Jeremy Swayman

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (8-6-4)
Brandon Hagel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos — Anthony Cirelli — Nick Paul
Tanner Jeannot — Tyler Motte — Mikey Eyssimont
Cole Koepke — Alex Barre-Boulet — Austin Watson

Victor Hedman — Nick Perbix
Mikhail Sergachev — Erik Cernak
Calvin de Haan — Darren Raddysh

Jonas Johansson

Story continues below advertisement

More NHL:

Charlie McAvoy Looks To Extend Six-Game Point Streak Against Lightning

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images