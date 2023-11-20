The Boston Bruins will try to stretch their win streak to three when they kick off a two-game road trip against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Monday night.
The Bruins are coming off consecutive wins, including a 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. The Lightning have won two in a row as well, most recently earning a 6-4 verdict over the Edmonton Oilers.
The Black and Gold might have some extra motivation on Monday night. Bruins players will have their fathers in attendance during the club’s “Dads Trip.”
Bruins defenseman Morgan Geekie and Matt Grzelcyk are on the trip, but will not play.
Puck drop from Tampa Bay is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage. You can also play along with NESN’s “Predict The Game” to win a signed jersey by Jake DeBrusk.
Here are the projected lineups and pairings for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (13-1-2)
Brad Marchand — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Jake DeBrusk — Matt Poitras– Danton Heinen
Jakub Lauko — Johnny Beecher — Oskar Steen
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (8-6-4)
Brandon Hagel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos — Anthony Cirelli — Nick Paul
Tanner Jeannot — Tyler Motte — Mikey Eyssimont
Cole Koepke — Alex Barre-Boulet — Austin Watson
Victor Hedman — Nick Perbix
Mikhail Sergachev — Erik Cernak
Calvin de Haan — Darren Raddysh
Jonas Johansson
Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images