The Patriots must be able to find some quarterback who can play better than Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe, right?

Well, maybe. But even if they could, such a move is unlikely, according to Bill Belichick.

“I don’t really see that right now,” New England’s head coach said Monday morning when asked whether the Patriots could sign a starting-caliber QB. “But I mean, I wouldn’t rule anything out, anything that would help our team. We’ve brought in players at any position. You never know what’s going to happen.

“If I think there’s somebody, if our pro scouting department thinks there is somebody that would help us, we’ll certainly listen to it and take a look at it, at any position. It’s not really about the quarterback position. It would really be any position. I don’t know. Nobody that comes to mind, but we’ll see.”

The Patriots again received awful quarterback play in Sunday’s 10-7 road loss to the New York Giants.

Jones was benched at halftime after a miserable performance, and Zappe wasn’t much better over the final two quarters. Belichick refused to name a Week 13 starter during his postgame news conference and Monday’s media availabilities.

Will Grier, who was released Saturday, doesn’t appear to be an option. Neither does rookie receiver Malik Cunningham, who’s on the practice squad and hasn’t worked at QB in over a month.

Ultimately, there wouldn’t be a point in signing a veteran such as Matt Ryan, Nick Foles or Colt McCoy. None of them are any good, and it would take them too long to learn the playbook, anyway.

Just because Josh Dobbs saw immediate success with the Minnesota Vikings doesn’t mean an old veteran could replicate it with New England, which has arguably the NFL’s most inept offense.

Plus, the reality is the Patriots probably should just keep doing what they’ve been doing, as it could result in a top three pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.