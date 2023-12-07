The Boston Bruins will look to improve on their winning streak in a matchup with the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at TD Garden.

Would you be surprised to hear they’re changing things up?

The B’s are rolling with a slightly new look Thursday, as Charlie Coyle will bump up to the top line to pivot Brad Marchand and Danton Heinen. That will slide Pavel Zacha, Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak down to the second line. Matt Poitras, who was previously centering Marchand and Heinen, will take on a new role on the big-bodied third line with Trent Frederic and James van Riemsdyk.

Mason Lohrei will return to the lineup, as Derek Forbort was placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday. It is expected that Lohrei and Ian Mitchell will help spell the 31-year-old’s absence.

Story continues below advertisement

Linus Ullmark will get the start, as Jeremy Swayman isn’t with the team due to an illness. Brandon Bussi got the call from AHL Providence to serve as Ullmark’s backup, though his late arrival to Boston allowed for Tuukka Rask to make a brief return to the ice.

The Bruins and Sabres drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.

BOSTON BRUINS (17-4-3)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk — Matt Poitras — Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko — Johnny Beecher — Morgan Geekie

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Kevin Shattenkirk

Story continues below advertisement

Linus Ullmark

BUFFALO SABRES (10-14-2)

Jeff Skinner — Casey Mittelstadt — Tage Thompson

Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — John Jason Peterka

Isak Rosen — Tyson Jost — Victor Olofsson

Eric Robinson — Peyton Krebs — Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin — Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju

Connor Clifton — Erik Johnson

Devon Levi