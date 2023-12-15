PWHL Partners With Line Change To Launch Debut Apparel

The PWHL debuted its apparel collection for the league and all original six teams, including the Boston players.

The apparel was made in partnership with the female-founded apparel company, Line Change, “to bring fashion-forward looks to PWHL hockey fans.” The official league shop launched Friday at noon ET at shop.thepwhl.com.

“The partnership between the PWHL and Line Change means so much more than uniting two female-focused entities,” PWHL senior vice president of business operations Amy Scheer, said in a press release. “It’s not just hockey, and it’s not just apparel. It’s about a moment in time when women in sport are being recognized in a way like never before, and about creating a product — either on the ice or in clothing — that sends the message to women everywhere that they belong here.”

The PWHL posted a video to go along with the launch of the online shop that featured Boston’s Alina Müller. Apparel includes replica jerseys, hoodies, crewnecks, hats and official pucks.

The exclusive PWHL collection of Line Change apparel will be sold online, with select items sold in-venue during league games. The league’s inaugural season begins on Jan. 1.

Boston’s first game of the PWHL’s inaugural season is on Jan. 3 against Minnesota at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass.