Well-known Dallas Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith was up to his usual mid-January trolling when he appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday morning, some 16 hours after Mike McCarthy’s team was embarrassed by the Green Bay Packers.

“You fell for it, didn’t you?! You fell for it, didn’t you?!” Smith exclaimed while donning a Packers hat when the show opened. “You actually thought y’all was going to win some playoff games. You actually thought that they were going to be in the NFC Championship Game in about 30 damn years. That’s what they thought (Shannon Sharpe) didn’t they? That’s what they thought! They fell for it. …”

To twist the knife a little bit more, Smith unveiled a song trashing the Cowboys. It featured many of Smith’s previous takes and Cowboys lowlights.

Stephen A. Smith celebrated the Cowboys' playoff loss with a new song comprised of his previous takes about "America's Team." pic.twitter.com/jIMnQGP9vX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 15, 2024

Smith’s victory lap Monday morning came after multiple videos and social media posts Sunday evening. Smith started his trolling earlier than many expected, too, since Green Bay took a 27-0 lead late in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. The result was never in doubt after the intermission, as the Packers opened with consecutive touchdown drives.

Smith proceeded to torch Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and McCarthy.

McCarthy’s future in Dallas now is no sure thing. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will have a decision to make, especially given that Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel and other respected head coaches are available on the open market. Jones and Belichick, specifically, have a solid relationship, and with the longtime Patriots coach parting ways with New England last week, there’s reason to believe Belichick in Dallas is a real possibility.