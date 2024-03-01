Rising Draft Prospect Calls It ‘Honor’ If He Could Play For Patriots

The Patriots did their homework with the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they received good reviews Friday.

Director of scouting Eliot Wolf will have final say on what New England does with the third overall pick, and all signs point toward the franchise selecting a quarterback, which is part of its reported plan it is “zeroing in” on.

The Patriots met with the projected top three picks at the NFL Scouting Combine, and they also had formal interviews with J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix. Jayden Daniels called his interview with New England “dope,” and Drake Maye came away impressed after his interview; the Patriots reportedly had specific questions they wanted to ask the pair. There was a different approach with Caleb Williams, and McCarthy seemed like he had a blast with head coach Jerod Mayo and the coaching staff.

“Coach Mayo, awesome guy, asked some really great questions,” Mayo told reporters, per MassLive’s Mark Daniels. “You can definitely tell he’s been around this process for along time and been a part of it. Great interactions and it would be an honor to be a part of their organization.”

McCarthy’s stock rose to where at least four quarterbacks are expected to be selected in the first round. He could become a top-10 pick after his session at the combine Saturday. He likely wouldn’t be on the Patriots’ radar if they stand pat at No. 3, but if they traded back, the Michigan product could be a realistic option.