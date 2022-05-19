Why So Negative? Here Are 10 Positive Spins On Polarizing Patriots Offseason

NESN Logo Sign In

The football world wants you to believe the Patriots have had a crappy offseason — and they might be right.

After collapsing late last season, New England has sat on the sidelines while other contenders seemingly have improved their rosters. A polarizing performance in the draft hasn’t helped matters, nor has the apparent willingness to subject Mac Jones to a collaborative, unorthodox play-calling approach following the departure of Josh McDaniels.

Those concerns are fair, but are there other ways to interpret what New England has done since getting molly-whopped by the Buffalo Bills in the NFL playoffs?

Here are 10 positive positive spins on the Patriots’ offseason, and not just for the sake of being optimistic devil’s advocates:

1. They have a new top receiver

We’re not saying that DeVante Parker is a No. 1 wideout because he probably isn’t. But Parker, whom the Patriots got in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, is a more proven commodity than anyone else on New England’s receiver depth chart, especially if you’re talking about outside wideouts. No one else in the receiver room has come close to matching Parker’s 2019 campaign, during which he caught 72 balls for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns. If he can stay healthy, Parker should be a very productive weapon in the Patriots’ offense.

2. They targeted a speedy receiver early in the draft

Yeah, Tyquan Thornton probably was a major reach in Round 2, and you can’t feel as good about his selection as you would have if the Patriots somehow landed Jameson Williams in the first round. But at least one report indicates the Pittsburgh Steelers were targeting him in the second round — a very good sign — and Thornton is much more than a straight-line burner. After watching Thornton’s senior-season film, it’s easy to see why the Patriots believe the Baylor product can develop into a very good NFL receiver.

3. The young linebackers finally are getting a shot

Patriots fans spent much of the offseason calling on New England to sign the Bobby Wagners and Myles Jacks of the world (this writer was on that bandwagon, too) and imploring Bill Belichick to take a new franchise linebacker in the draft. The Patriots opted against all of that and instead clearly are preparing to give increased roles to players such as Josh Uche, Cameron McGrone, Ronnie Perkins, Mack Wilson and Raekwon McMillan. If you want the Patriots to get younger and faster at linebacker, your wish is about to be granted — for better or for worse.